CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCFN opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. CCFNB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.