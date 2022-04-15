Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.