Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CETX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.