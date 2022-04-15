Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 140,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

