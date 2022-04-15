Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351,324.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $114.46 million and approximately $351,324.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.14 or 0.07496717 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,124.12 or 1.00061646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041170 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

