Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Cerner worth $40,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Cerner by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

