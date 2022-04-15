CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
CESDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.18.
OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
