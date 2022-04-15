CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.18.

OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

