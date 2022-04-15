C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CFFI opened at $50.98 on Monday. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in C&F Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in C&F Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in C&F Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

