CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.20

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and traded as low as C$1.42. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 127,103 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

