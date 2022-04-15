ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECOM. TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $457.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 947,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 725,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

