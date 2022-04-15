Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.47.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.