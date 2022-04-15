ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 12.6% This Week

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. ChartEx has a market cap of $98,775.51 and approximately $1,338.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.41 or 0.07547792 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.72 or 1.00116181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041295 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.