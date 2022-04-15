Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $358.85

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 358.85 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 345.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 567104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.52).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.63) to GBX 360 ($4.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 360 ($4.69) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of £978.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10.

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 158,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £513,243.77 ($668,808.67).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

