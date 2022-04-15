Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.83. The company had a trading volume of 216,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$816.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

