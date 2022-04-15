Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after buying an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

