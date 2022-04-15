China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE COE opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

