Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,454 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Chindata Group worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Shares of CD stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.