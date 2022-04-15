Christopher D. Pappas Purchases 2,000 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,335.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 607,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

