Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has outperformed the industry in the past three months due to solid consumption and demand trends, which aided fourth-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw consumption gains in 12 out of 16 domestic categories. The company is largely benefiting from brand strength, including buyouts like TheraBreath. The company expects various categories like laundry, gummy vitamins to remain at escalated consumption levels in 2022. Church & Dwight is also on track with its pricing efforts to counter cost inflation. Management expects 2022 organic sales growth of 3-6%. However, challenges related to inflation, commodities, distribution and labor persist. Management expects greater input costs and transportation costs in 2022.”

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.38.

CHD stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.47. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 113,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 12.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 99,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.