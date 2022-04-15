Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Up 280.0% in March

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cipherloc stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Cipherloc has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

