Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP Jessica Berkowitz Sells 1,815 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $272.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth $42,638,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 6.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

