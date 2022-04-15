Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Citi Trends stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 480,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,994. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. Citi Trends has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

