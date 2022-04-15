Citigroup Cuts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $241.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $258.00 to $241.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.71.

Shares of AMG opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

