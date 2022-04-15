Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. 34,043,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,046,304. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

