Citigroup Trims Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $117.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $132.50 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.95.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 871,487 shares of company stock worth $55,217,955. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

