Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.
Citizens Financial stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.
Citizens Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
