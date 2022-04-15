Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Citizens Financial stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

