City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $703.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.