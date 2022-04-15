Civitas Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $44,854.74 and approximately $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,554,139 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

