Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $3.45 Average PT from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 1,417,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

