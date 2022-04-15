Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Down 67.9% in March

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,703. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,377,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

