Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.78.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CLOV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,792. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 705,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

