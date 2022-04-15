CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $196.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $176.20 on Monday. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CMC Materials by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CMC Materials by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

