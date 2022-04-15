CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,958 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $37,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

Shares of CME stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

