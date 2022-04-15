CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.