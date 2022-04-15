Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.89.

CGNT stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $391,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.