Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.95.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

