Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

CL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,663,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,004. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

