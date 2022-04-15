Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,814 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

CL opened at $80.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

