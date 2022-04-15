Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

COLL opened at $19.18 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,996 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

