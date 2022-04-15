Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.80

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 38724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

