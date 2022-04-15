Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €8.20 ($8.91) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.61) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.07) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.48) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.80) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.30 ($9.02).

Commerzbank stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €6.44 ($7.00). 6,967,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.96. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($10.34). The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.78.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

