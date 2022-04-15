Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.97

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.97 and traded as low as $16.90. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.
Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBN)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Investors Bancorp (CIBN)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.