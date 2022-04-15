Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Down 2.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09. 26,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 986,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

