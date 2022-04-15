Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

CMP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 247,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

