Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

