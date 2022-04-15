Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.62 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.46.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

