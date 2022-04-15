Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNXC. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Concentrix by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,131,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,234,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Concentrix by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,464,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ CNXC traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $152.49. 276,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.01. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $141.38 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

