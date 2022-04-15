Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.58. Conformis shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 242,512 shares changing hands.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 1,749.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 272,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 233,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

