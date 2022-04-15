Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.58. Conformis shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 242,512 shares changing hands.
CFMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 1,749.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 272,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 233,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
Conformis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.