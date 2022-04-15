CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Insider Kurt R. Salvatori Sells 6,995 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

