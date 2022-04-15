Constantine Iordanou Acquires 500,000 Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 500,000 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($488,663.02).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Constantine Iordanou purchased 500,000 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($488,663.02).

LON BOCH opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.17. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.50 ($1.31). The company has a market cap of £347.93 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

